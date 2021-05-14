Mngqithi: Motupa and Shalulile can take Sundowns to next level

Ntokozo Gumede

"That combination is giving us a lot of direction," said the Sundowns co-head coach.

Manqoba Mngqithi believes that something special is brewing for Mamelodi Sundowns with the newly-found combination of strikers Peter Shalulile and Gift Motupa, who have started the last two league games for Masandawana.

Motupa scored in the DStv Premiership tie against Maritzburg United, breaking his duck in the colours of Masandawana, while Shalulile’s lone strike was enough to help Downs to three points last time out against TS Galaxy

The duo appear as though they have some level of telepathy in their play and in that, the Masandawana co-head coach is confident that their partnership could play a significant role in the success of the Chloorkop-based side as they look to wrap up the league and forge ahead to the semifinals of the Caf Champions League.

Sundowns will play Egyptian giants Al-Ahly in the first leg of. their quarterfinal on Saturday in Cairo.

“That combination is giving us a lot of direction … it gives us stability up top because now we have a proper number nine and there is a surprise fact coming from Peter … not many people cannot detect the movement when he comes from deep and we hope he can score more goals,” said Mngqithi.

Downs will only need three points from the last available dozen if they are to secure a fourth successive league crown on the trot. Nonetheless, the Sundowns mentor has expressed some greed, insisting that his side are looking to get maximum points from their remaining fixtures.

“Our focus is on our cycle and we are happy with what we have … we are still expected to get a minimum of nine points and we will be happy this but it would be nice to get maximum points,” said Mngqithi.

He adds: “We are really focused on that process more than looking at what the log table is saying to us. Our benchmark and our legacy will determined by what we get and we will see in the end where it takes us.”