Golden Arrows might lose third spot to Orlando Pirates

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

The KwaZulu-Natal outfit began this campaign in a very high note and have been very impressive until their recent results.

Golden Arrows are on the verge of losing their third position in the DStv Premiership, with a spell of poor results not seemingly coming to an end.

The club has gone four games without a win, recording two wins and two draws in the process.

A top three finish is not guaranteed for the KwaZulu-Natal based side at the moment, with the club currently level on 43 points with fourth-placed Orlando Pirates separated by goal-difference, with three and four games remaining respectively.

In their last game, Arrows were edged 3-2 by neighbours Maritzburg United in the KZN derby.

The tie left Arrows coach Mandla Ncikazi disgruntled with the way his team defended and will need his charges to step up their game going forward.

“We are disappointed with the way we conceded today (Wednesday), normally our strength is our defending, today it was our weakness. I thought we were in that department, we conceded from a throw-in, we don’t control the first ball, it bounces, they score and then you chase the game,” said Ncikazi.

“You change things around and try to improve what I thought was not working well, changed the structure a bit because I thought we were more imposing better (second half) than the first half. But even in the first half I don’t think we were threatened, except with a shot where they scored.”

Looking at their last league fixtures, Abafana Bes’thende will go up against TS Galaxy, who are on a mission to secure a top-eight finish, followed by Kaizer Chiefs – also trying to finish in the top half of the table, before wrapping the campaign with a meeting against Stellenbosch FC.

Meanwhile, fifth placed Swallows FC and sixth placed SuperSport are just two points behind Arrows. Both Swallows and SuperSport are level on 41 points with 26 and 27 games played in that order.