Five local candidates to assist Broos with Bafana

Jonty Mark

Who could Broos pick to be at his side with Bafana?

Bafana Bafana’s new head coach Hugo Broos has already appointed an overseas assistant coach, with Macedonia-born Belgian Cedomir Janevski joining his coaching staff in South Africa, after he has finished playing in the Cypriot Cup final with his current club Olympiakos Nicosia.

Broos, however, has also said he wants to bring in a local coach, who will have in-depth, on the ground knowledge of the game in this country.

Phakaaathi takes a look at five potential candidates.

David Notoane

Broos has stressed his desire to produce a youthful Bafana side, and as such it might serve him well to call upon the services of David Notoane, the man who will lead South Africa at the Tokyo Olympics. Notoane would certainly be able to give him inside knowledge on South Africa’s current crop of young stars, having done brilliantly to guide the team to the Olympics.

Rulani Mokwena

There isn’t a more erudite young South African coach than Rulani Mokwena, who would bring so much knowledge and philosophy to the job that Broos would no doubt be blown away. It is debatable, however, whether Mokwena would want to give up his current gig at Mamelodi Sundowns, where he is thriving in a joint-coaching role with Manqoba Mngqithi and Steve Komphela.

Molefi Ntseki

If Broos wants someone with the best insight into Bafana’s failure to make it to next year’s Africa Cup of Nations, he could do worse than turning to Ntseki, who was also Stuart Baxter’s assistant when Bafana reached the quarterfinals of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations. Ntseki then took over as head coach, only to be sacked at the end of March, and having recently parted ways with Safa, he would probably take some persuading to return.

Fadlu Davids

If Orlando Pirates do sack Josef Zinnbauer in the off-season, it could also spell the end at the Buccaneers for his assistant coach Fadlu Davids. Davids had plenty of success at Maritzburg United, where he was unlucky to lose his job, and has no doubt gained valuable experience from working at Pirates, with both Milutin Sredojevic and Zinnbauer. He might just be an excellent assistant for Broos too.

Shaun Bartlett

If Broos wants to go the route of former Bafana Bafana player, there are a few options. Mark Fish and Andre Arendse were part of Stuart Baxter’s team in Egypt. Former Bafana. captain Aaron Mokoena has worked with Safa and is currently the assistant coach at Cape Town City. Siyabonga Nomvethe is doing an excellent job alongside Benni McCarthy at AmaZulu, and then there is Bartlett, who could consider himself a little unlucky to be dismissed by Kaizer Chiefs at the end of last season. Bartlett is also currently not in a coaching role, which might make him easier for Safa to get.