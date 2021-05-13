Kekana unhappy with lack of game time at Sundowns

Ntokozo Gumede

'I would love to play but it is not up to me at this moment to be selfish,' added the Masandawana midfielder

Hlompho Kekana cannot hide the fact that he wants to get more game time under his belt, but at the same time does he not forget his responsibility as club captain and he knows that, he, of all people, cannot sulk if he is reduced to being a spectator.

The Downs skipper has played no fewer than 30 games per season for the last seven campaigns across all competition, but in this particular one, he has fallen down the pecking order behind the likes of Andile Jali, Rivaldo Coetzee, Sphelele “Pitso” Mkhulise and Lebohang Maboe.

“Every player would love to play football matches, especially when you are at my age, you know that there are just a few years left in your legs. It is just unfortunate that this season I didn’t even reach 14 matches. Each season I always want to make sure that I break my record of matches that I play. It would be very nice to continue playing until my contract ends” said the 36-year-old.

“I would love to play but it is not up to me at this moment to be selfish about the situation. The team is doing well and producing results. I am happy for the young “Pitso”, Riva and Lebo, they really do well to make sure that the team wins.

“We are a team that has so many good players who want to make sure that we always play good football and I am so fortunate to have played for such a team for the longest time and serve the team like I did. More than anything, we always wanted that whoever takes the jersey makes sure that he gives performances that the other guys can be proud of,” he added.

Over the years, Kekana has been a regular player in the national team but given his age, he has fewer call-ups ahead of him than behind him. However, he says he does not have any plans to call it time on his international career and hopes he can be part of Hugo Broos’ anticipated Bafana Bafana set-up.

“If the new coach comes and says I want Kekana, what should I say? I don’t retire because I saw people retiring, I will retire when I feel like it. I am still looking forward to getting call-ups and I cannot choose matches because I am not that kind of person.”