Maritzburg coach Middendorp sings Arrows and AmaZulu praises

Sibongiseni Gumbi

Maritzburg United coach, Ernst Middendorp has complimented Golden Arrows and AmaZulu for their amazing run in the DStv Premiership that sees them perched nicely in the top four with three games to the end of the season.

Speaking after guiding his relegation-threatened side to a big and important 3-2 win over Arrows on Wednesday afternoon, Middendorp said they also want to do well.

“Compliments to both Arrows and AmaZulu for their positions (in the league) they are top four or top three… they are doing a fantastic job, no doubt about that. But we want to also come a bit close, we want to be able to say ‘hey, we are also a KwaZulu-Natal team, and we are doing a good job’,” said Middendorp after a fiercely contested KwaZulu-Natal derby.

On the game, the German-born former two-time Kaizer Chiefs mentor admitted they had to survive a nervy run towards the end to earn the three points which put some distance between them and other relegations candidates.

“As expected, it was a very aggressive game. I am saying that because it is a local derby and these games – against Arrows and AmaZulu – are always something special. In the end, we took it well, we scored three goals. Towards the end, we had to defend, but we conceded a penalty in the final stages. But we saw a fighting spirit from the team and they played as a unit.

“At this stage it not about the nice football, it is about winning the game. Our target was winning the game and we have done it,” added Middendorp who had some heated moments with the referees during the game.