Maritzburg edge Arrows in drama fuelled KZN derby

With the teams in the relegation scrap failing to win, the Blue Hearts are now three points off the relegation spots.

It is a fixture that always reminds fans why they love the beautiful game and it didn’t disappoint on Wednesday with all the ingredients required in a derby match on show at Harry Gwala Stadium where Maritzburg United hosted KwaZulu-Natal rivals, Golden Arrows.

Maritzburg survived some nervy moments to come out 3-2 winners and an important three points that puts some distance between them and the relegation places with three games to the end.

Abafana Bes’thende remain third but are now equal on 43 points with Orlando Pirates. Typical of a derby game, the emotions ran high in the game with both sides looking for an early goal to turn the scales in their favour.

And it was Maritzburg who got it first. It was just 15 minutes into the match when Phumlani Ntshangase – who was making a rare start – took one of his signature long throws and sent the ball into the box. The ball bubbled around as Arrows defenders struggled to get it clear.

It eventually fell kindly for Tebogo Thlolane who rifled it past Sifiso Mlungwana with. The game became even more tense after this goal as Abafana Bes’thende struggled to settle. But they eventually did towards the end and Lindokuhle Mtshali was unlucky to have his effort hit the post when it looked to have got the better of Marcel Engelhardt in the Maritzburg goals.

The Blue Hearts stared better in the second half and were quickly rewarded with their inspirational captain, Thabiso Kutumela finding the net just 11 minutes after the restart. He was sent through on goal with a beautiful pass by Bongokuhle Hlongwane.

But Abafana Bes’thende quickly grabbed one back with Nduduzo Sibiya finding Michael Gumede with a great ball inside the Maritzburg box in the 58th minute, and he easily sent it past Engelhardt. And just as Abafana Bes’thende thought they could find a way back, they were dealt another heavy blow.

Kutumela returned the favour for Hlongwane, setting him up for a one-on-one with the keeper in the 62nd minute, and he easily chipped it past an advancing Mlungwana to retain the two-goal cushion.

With a little over seven minutes to the end, Arrows were awarded a penalty after Nazeer Allie handled the ball inside the box. Sibiya took it and Engelhardt looked to have saved it, but it slipped beneath him and snuck to the back of the net to set up a nervy run to the end.