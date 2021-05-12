WATCH: Nurkovic thanks Kaizer Chiefs fans

Nurkovic netted a brilliant overhead kick in the 54th minute of the Soweto derby at FNB Stadium on March 21 to give Amakhosi the victory.

“Hello Amakhosi family, I am Samir Nurkovic and I want to thank you for voting my goal for best Goal of the Month, it is a really special goal for me, scored in a special game, the Soweto derby. I am happy to contribute in that game for the victory,” said Nurkovic, in a video released by Kaizer Chiefs.

Nurkovic has not had the best season for Chiefs, netting just twice in the league heading into Wednesday’s game against Swallows FC, but this was certainly a highlight for the Serbian, who burst onto the local scene with 14 goals in all competitions in the 2019/20 campaign.