WATCH: Nurkovic thanks Kaizer Chiefs fans

"It is a really special goal for me, scored in a special game," said the Chiefs striker.

Samir Nurkovic (r) celebrates his wonder goal against Pirates. Picture: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

 

Kaizer Chiefs striker Samir Nurkovic has thanked Amakhosi supporters for voting his brilliant overhead kick against Orlando Pirates as the DStv Premiership Goal of the Month for March and April.

Nurkovic netted a brilliant overhead kick in the 54th minute of the Soweto derby at FNB Stadium on March 21 to give Amakhosi the victory.

“Hello Amakhosi family, I am Samir Nurkovic and I want to thank you for voting my goal for best Goal of the Month, it is a really special goal for me, scored in a special game, the Soweto derby. I am happy to contribute in that game for the victory,” said Nurkovic, in a video released by Kaizer Chiefs.

Nurkovic has not had the best season for Chiefs, netting just twice in the league heading into Wednesday’s game against Swallows FC, but this was certainly a highlight for the Serbian, who burst onto the local scene with 14 goals in all competitions in the 2019/20 campaign.

 

 