Ofori boost for Orlando Pirates ahead of Confed Cup tie against Casablanca

Ofori has missed Bucs last 12 games in all competitions since he got injured during the team’s goalless draw in their opening match of the group stages of the Caf tournament against ES Setif.

Josef Zinnbauer’s goalkeeping crisis at Orlando Pirates seems to be over with Richard Ofori set to return to the match-day squad ahead of the team’s Caf Confederation Cup quarter-final clash with Raja Casablanca, according to an insider at the club.

The Buccaneers host the Moroccans at the Orlando Stadium on Sunday.

The shot-stopper’s injury was followed by another Bucs keeper Siyabonga Mpontshane, who is also out due to an injury.

The injuries to the goalkeepers left Pirates with only one fit goalkeeper – Wayne Sandilands – and they were forced to go on and promote young keeper Elson Sithole from the reserve team.

But, the youngster couldn’t sit on the bench in the last group game against Enyimba FC with the registration period over and he could only back-up Sandilands in the DStv Premiership games.

“Sure, Ofori is back to full training at the moment. He has been ready for some time now after working very hard to make sure that he gets back to playing. There are two important games coming up in the Caf competition and the coach needs every player to be fit. Unfortunately there is still a few players who are still nursing injuries. You know, that’s been the story of the team this season, one injury after another,” said the source.

“But what’s important now is that at least we have Ofori back. To be honest with you, everyone was worried that we are going to the quarter-finals with only one goalkeeper. Mpontshane is also on his way back, he has been doing some light training and he could also be available for the match. We just have to hear from the medical team this week.”

The return leg of this clash is expected to be played on May 23 in Morocco.