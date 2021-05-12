How Kaizer Chiefs could be dragged into the relegation dogfight

Sibongiseni Gumbi

Positioned in an already unfamiliar 10th place in the DStv Premiership standings with four games to the end, Amakhosi are a mere five points above the relegation positions going into Wednesday’s game against Swallows FC.

Kaizer Chiefs are just one loss away from finding themselves in a position that has probably never been imagined for the Soweto giants – the relegation zone.

ALSO READ: Bvuma’s special connection with Chiefs-Swallows clashes

Positioned in an already unfamiliar 10th place in the DStv Premiership standings with four games to the end, Amakhosi are a mere five points above the relegation positions going into Wednesday’s game against Swallows FC.

Amakhosi host the Dube Birds at FNB Stadium at 5pm in what could be a decider for their season. Another defeat and they could be in serious danger. But that of course depends on how the teams behind them fare in their fixtures on the same day.

Chippa United – who currently occupy the play-offs position in 15th place – are five points behind Amakhosi and if they win against bottom placed Black Leopards in an earlier 3pm kick-off fixture also on Wednesday, they will cut the distance to two points.

And based on Amakhosi’s league form this campaign, a straight win against Swallows is technically impossible.

Amakhosi’s focus is also split with the side having done surprisingly well in the Caf Champions League where they have made the quarter finals.

The Naturena side host Simba SC of Tanzania at FNB Stadium in a quarter finals fixture on Saturday. Simba are already in the country and will be keen spectators in Wednesday’s league fixture.

A rare win for Amakhosi could however see them off to the Top 8 depending on the number of goals they score, and concede. But a defeat could have severe consequences and will probably be the straw that breaks the camel’s back for Gavin Hunt who is already unfavoured in some sections of the Amakhosi faithful.