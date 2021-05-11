Bvuma’s special connection with Chiefs-Swallows clashes

Jonty Mark

When Bruce Bvuma was growing up in Bram Fischerville in Soweto, he and his friends use to walk across to Dobsonville regularly to watch Moroka Swallows play.

On Wednesday, the Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper could get an even closer view of the action, if he is selected to face Swallows FC in a DStv Premiership clash at FNB Stadium.

Bvuma made his first start of the season for Chiefs against TTM on May 4, with Daniel Akpeyi out with concussion and Itumeleng Khune missing because of a shoulder injury. It remains to be seen if either is fit to face Swallows, but if not, Bvuma is likely to retain his place in the side.

The game is crucial for Chiefs, who are battling desperately to make it into next year’s MTN8, after a disappointing season domestically.

And there is added spice to facing Swallows, in terms of the Soweto rivalry.

‘This is a Soweto derby, there is no way I don’t know about that,” said Bvuma yesterday.

“I come from Braam Fischerville, it is walking distance from Dobsonville and I used to go a lot with friends to watch Swallows games.

“I would watch Swallows-Chiefs games, with Itu (Khune) playing (in goal for Chiefs), I know how big this game is, it is about bragging rights, families are divided. If I get a chance to play I will give my all to perform.”

Swallows have had an impressive season back in the Premiership, losing just one league match under Brandon Truter, and if 16 draws has stopped them mounting any sort of challenge for honours, they are 11 points clear of Chiefs, meaning a win or draw will guarantee they will finish ahead of Amakhosi this season.

“They (Swallows) have done well for themselves and have played well …. I have watched them, I have friends there, (Virgil) Vries is one, he played here (at Chiefs), and Given Thibedi. They play nice football, it is going to be an interesting game,” added Bvuma