Sasman – Kaizer Chiefs’ scars still run deep

Sibongiseni Gumbi

'It went down to the last match, to the last 20 minutes... it is difficult for us (to cope),' said the Kaizer Chiefs defender.

As the DStv Premiership heads towards the end, it has opened up old wounds for Kaizer Chiefs players, who lost out on the league title on the very last day of the past season.

Amakhosi have struggled to find any rhythm or form this season, and some have suspected that it is due to the mental impact of losing the league title on the last day, having led from the start.

Defender Yagan Sasman has admitted that it hit them hard and it still lingers at the back of their minds.

“Last season didn’t go our way, it went down to the last match, to the last 20 minutes… it is difficult for us (to cope),” said Sasman yesterday.

“We know how games can be thrown away in the last period of the season. We are still focused and working hard until the last game of the season,” he added, speaking this time about Amakhosi’s push for the top eight with four games to go.

Chiefs host Soweto neighbours, Swallows FC tomorrow, with the Birds currently 11 points clear of them on the log with a game in hand.

Sasman says they know what to expect from the Dube Birds, who beat them in the first round.

“The game is going to be difficult for us because it is a Soweto derby. All derbies are difficult. I think the guys will be hyped up because it’s an important game for us. We need to win each and every game now. Three points are very vital for us because we want to get into the top eight.

“We definitely remember the result against Swallows…it’s always the best team on the day who will win the game. We are preparing well and Swallows have been doing well and we know what we can expect from them.”

Sasman has not had much game time this season owing to injuries.

“Being in and out as has been difficult mentally. But the guys are pushing each other on and off the field,” he added.