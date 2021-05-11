‘I like fancy football’ says Bafana coach Hugo Broos

Jonty Mark

“I like fancy football,” said Broos when asked about his football philosophy.

Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos has promised to play ‘fancy football’ in his stint in charge of the senior national team.

Broos arrived in the country on Monday evening and was already on media duties early on Tuesday, giving an interview to SABC Morning Live.

“It is not for me to kick the ball 60 metres in front and wait (for a counter-attack). Sometimes you have to play like that, but it is not the way I want to play.”

Broos also stressed his value of a team ethic, ahead of individuals, citing his success with Cameroon in the Africa Cup of Nations, where he took a team without star names to glory, one of the main reasons he was hired by the South African Football Association.

“There were better sides than us at Afcon, but we won Afcon, because we were a team, and not just 11 players, 23 players (in the squad),” added Broos, who will begin qualifying with Bafana for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in September.