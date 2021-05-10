‘Khune has let himself down,’ says former Bafana keeper Hans Vonk

Sibongiseni Gumbi

Former Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Hans Vonk has expressed his disappoitment at Itumeleng Khune’s poor form of late, saying he had been the best he’d ever seen when he first saw him at the national team.

“When I was at Bafana and Khune came in, he was the best-talented keeper I’d ever seen. His distribution was incredible. I’m not close to the situation but from what I saw, he has let himself down when it comes to fitness. It can be better,” Vonk said, in an interview with SAFM.

The former Ajax Amsterdam keeper also revealed that he was scouted into Bafana by popular SuperSport TV football commentator, Mark Gleeson. “The first person that approached me regarding Bafana Bafana was Mark Gleeson. He came to meet me in Holland. He was travelling around Europe, looking for players with South African origin.”

Khune has been criticised in recent years after it looked like he had gained some weight and his performances were no longer the same. He has made some costly mistakes for Kaizer Chiefs this season but has looked a little better of late.

His current coach at Naturena, Gavin Hunt recently revealed that he had sat the 33-year-old down and found out that he had fallen out of love with football which is why he was struggling.

