Uganda’s president gifts Sundowns ‘keeper Onyango a brand-new car

Thembinkosi Sekgaphane

“My son Denis Onyango, Mama, Janet Museveni, myself and the entire country appreciate thank you for bringing us national pride,” read a statement from the president of Uganda.

Former Uganda Cranes goalkeeper was honoured for his service in the national team over the weekend.

President Yoweri Museveni Kaguta rewarded the Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper with a brand new Mitsubishi Pajero SUV after he retired from international football almost two months ago.

Onyango was not available for selection over the weekend when his side beat TS Galaxy 0-1 at the Mbombela Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

The goalkeeper was back in his home country of Uganda to receive the Pajero handed over to him by the president and the countries first lady Janet Kataha Museveni who also serves as the country’s Minister of Education and sports.

Although the formal handover of the car was on Thursday at the Entebbe State House the goalkeeper couldn’t travel make it back in time for his sides match against Galaxy. The win cemented a seven-point lead for the defending league champions ahead if Benni McCarthy’s rampant AmaZulu.

“My son Denis Onyango, Mama, Janet Museveni, myself and the entire country appreciate thank you for bringing us national pride through your heroic exhibitions on and off the pitch, in and outside the country. We wish you the best of luck.” President Museveni was quoted as saying by KawowoSport.

Last month Onyonga’s Sundowns and national teammates threw a retirement party for him at his house, celebrating the end of his national team career and achievements at club level.