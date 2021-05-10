Bafana coach Broos jets into SA today

Jonty Mark

Safa CEO Tebogo Motlanthe insists he did not speak to Carlos Queiroz about the position.

Hugo Broos is expected in South Africa on Monday evening, to begin his stint as the head coach of Bafana Bafana.

Safa CEO Tebogo Motlanthe told Phakaaathi on Monday that all that remained in terms of his contract was for the Belgian 69 year-old to put pen to paper.

Motlanthe had previously said that the new coach would be expected to qualify for the 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar, but admitted that Broos would not be mandated to do so in the terms of his contract.

“Of course we still want to qualify, but we will not hold him against him, especially as he says he wants to rebuild. The discussion will be about rebuilding.”

Broos has previously said he wants to build a young Bafana Bafana team, indicating that making it to Qatar should not be the be all and end all. The Belgian did a similar job with Cameroon, guiding them to the Africa Cup of Nations title in 2017.

“ I take the example of Cameroon, I did the same there, when I worked with young players, who were motivated and hungry to show themselves,” said Broos last week on his announcement as the new head coach.

Motlanthe added that he had not spoken to Carlos Queiroz about the position, even though at one stage the Portuguese coach was strongly rumoured to be the favourite. The Safa CEO, indeed, insists Queiroz was not on the five-man shortlist presented to the Safa National Executive Committee.

“The technical committee presented five names in no order, they said ‘here are the five names, go and talk and hear who wants what.’,” said Motlanthe.

“I have not spoken to Queiroz, he was not on the list.”

Motlanthe did admit he had spoken to AmaZulu coach Benni McCarthy about the position.

The Safa CEO also noted Broos’ commitment to the cause, with the DR Congo also expecting to announce him as their new head coach last week. The Belgian, however, decided to take up the role with Bafana instead.

“Congo came knocking … (but) he always said he preferred South Africa. We are not talking about someone who has just been sitting around idling,” added Motlanthe.