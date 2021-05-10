Freak training injury forces former Pirates keeper Mhlongo to retire

Sibongiseni Gumbi

The former Buccaneers shot-stopper gave a moving speech to his teammates at TTM ahead of their Nedbank Cup success.

When Brighton Mhlongo was hit by a ball on the face during training at Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila, it was probably something that had happened before. But it turned out to be a career-ending injury that has forced the former Orlando Pirates keeper into early retirement.

The news of Mhlongo’s injury and forced retirement was confirmed by TTM coach, Dylan Kerr shortly after they had won the Nedbank Cup at the weekend. Kerr made a special mention of the ‘keeper even though he was not part of the playing squad on the day.

“Let me give special mention to Brighton Mhlongo who is going to have to retire at the end of this season because of his eye injury,” Kerr said.

“He made a speech to the players today which I thought optimised the character and the togetherness of the team.

“He is not going to go unnoticed because it broke his heart today to stand in front of his teammates knowing that he is never going to play football again. He made a very poignant speech today and I think that went a long way for them to perform the way they did in today’s Nedbank Cup Final,” added Kerr.

He said Mhlongo had been injured when he was hit on the face by a ball during training, and having been to different eye specialist doctors, they confirmed that his left eye was unable to see properly, rendering him partially blind. He has since been advised that he should retire from football.