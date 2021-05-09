DStv Premiership relegation and playoffs spot candidates

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

At least five teams are on the risk of finding themselves being relegated at the end of the season.

As we get closer to the end of the season with five or less league games to go, there is a lot of interest on how things are going at the bottom of the DStv Premiership log as much as it is at the top of the table.

But this piece is solely on how things are unfolding in relegation zone, with at least five teams are on the risk of finding themselves being relegated, with one set to get automatic relegation while one will have to fight to save their status in the playoffs.

Black Leopards, who are at the bottom of the standings are the front runners in getting the boot.

The Limpopo based outfit have only managed to collect 18 points in 26 games.

To try and survive, Lidoda Duvha have to manage to collect maximum points in their last four games which will see the club finish on 30 points, which is likely to guarantee them safety from the chop.

Chippa United are sitting in 15th place with 24 points. All the Chilli Boys need to do is to keep out of the last spot by maintaing their six points gap between them and Leopards to avoid the definite downgrade to the GladAfrica Championship.

But the Eastern Cape outfit are not really safe with the play-offs not really guaranteeing them insurance for their top flight status.

Meanwhile, Tshakuma Tsha Madzivhandila, Maritzburg United and Stellenbosch FC are all tied on 25 points separated by goal-difference occupying 14th, 13th and 12th spot respectively on the league table.

Any slip from any of these three sides in the last few games will put them in danger with both Leopards and Chippa with a chance to collect over 25 points in their last games.

But looking at the way things have been going, Leopards don’t really look like they will be able to fight their way up with their unconvincing performances.

Lidoda Duvha have only registered one win in their last five games, while registering two draws and two losses.

Chippa, on the other hand, have started to collect points when it matters most with two victories in a row.

TTM haven’t been consistent, but they have been getting positive results here and there. They are bound to escape getting into the relegation zone while either Maritzburg or Stellies might find themselves finishing in the playoffs spot looking at their poor run of results recently.