Mamelodi Sundowns players that could miss TS Galaxy clash

Ntokozo Gumede

Themba Zwane, Sphelele Mkhulise, Lebohang Maboe and a couple more could sit out in Mamelodi Sundowns’ DStv Premiership clash against TS Galaxy in Mbombela on Sunday afternoon. ALSO READ: Could Sundowns get Pitso Mosimane fired at Al Ahly? Mkhulise’s concern is not that major as he is already suspended for the tie but will face […]

Themba Zwane, Sphelele Mkhulise, Lebohang Maboe and a couple more could sit out in Mamelodi Sundowns’ DStv Premiership clash against TS Galaxy in Mbombela on Sunday afternoon.

ALSO READ: Could Sundowns get Pitso Mosimane fired at Al Ahly?

Mkhulise’s concern is not that major as he is already suspended for the tie but will face a race against time to be fit as Downs look ahead to their mouth-watering clash against defending Caf Champions League champions Al Ahly, who they will face in the first-leg of quarterfinal in about a week’s time.

Zwane limped off last time out when Masandawana beat Maritzburg United 2-0 earlier this week. His replacement in that game, Promise Mkhuma also took a knock and had to be recalled, adding to the growing list in the casualty room.

However, this is an opportunity for Manqoba Mngqithi and company to rest some of their key players as they play Owen Da Gama’s side with one eye focused on Pitso Mosimane’s Egyptian giants.

Maboe, for instance, could be left out of the side as he played in almost all of Sundowns’ games in the league, missing only just two.

Talisman, Zwane, together with Gaston Sirino, are facing late fitness tests and even if they are cleared to play, their mentors might opt to spare them for the trip to the Red Devils.

Co-coach Rulani Mokwena has expressed how he is clinging on to hope that his key players can recover on time to be available for selection on Sunday.

“We are still awaiting assessment and medical feedback but we still have a little bit more time after tomorrow (Saturday) we will know. Themba also had a couple of muscular issues so we will wait and see because 24 hours makes a big difference with minor muscular constraints and Mkhulise, a very important player for us, but we will see,” he said.

“Hopefully we can get Lebohang back because regardless of what happens medically with Mkhulise, he is suspended for the game. Hopefully we can get some of the injured players back such as Gaston,” Mokwena added.

Don’t be surprised if the likes of Mothobi Mvala, Hlompho Kekana, Brian Onyango, Ricardo Goss and other players who have seen little game time are all give rare starts at Mbombela Stadium.