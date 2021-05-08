Ex-Premier League goalkeeper slams ‘troublemaker’ Bongani Zungu

Khaya Ndubane

This comes after Amiens manager Oswald Tanchot that Zungu would return to the French club next season after his loan spell at Scottish champions.

Former Ipswich Town and Bolton Wanderers goalkeeper Paddy Kenny has slammed Bafana Bafana star Bongani Zungu, saying Rangers “will be glad to see the troublemaker go back to Amiens”.

Zungu was among the five Rangers players who were slapped with a six-game ban by the Scottish Football Association after they broke the Covid rules by attending a house party in March.

“They’ll definitely be glad to see the back of him (Bongani Zungu). He’s a trouble maker, I think,” Kenny told Football Insider.

“They have done so well this season under Steven Gerrard with the discipline they’ve got there.

“After all that happened earlier in the year, it’s best to start afresh, in my opinion.

“When you’ve just won the league, why would you want someone like him at the club anyway?

“He’s not even their player and he’s only on loan. So you may as well send him back, cut your losses and move on,” he added.

Zungu made 20 Rangers appearances in all competitions for Rangers since the club in October last year.

Rangers had an option-to-buy clause in his contract, but it looks like they will not exercise it.