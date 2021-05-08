PSL assistant referee Shaun Olive passes away after a car accident

Khaya Ndubane

Olive sustained serious injuries after being involved in a freak motor accident in Mondeor on Thursday and died on Saturday morning.

The South African Football Association (Safa) has announced the untimely passing of assistant referee Shaun Olive.

WATCH: Safa must not play us for fools – Hugo Broos was not first choice

In a statement, Safa said Olive sustained serious injuries after being involved in a freak motor accident in Mondeor this week and died on Saturday morning.

“It is with profound sadness and deep grief that we inform the South African football family of the passing of Shaun Olive, SAFA and FIFA Assistant Referee.

“Shaun sustained serious injuries after being involved in a freak motor accident in Mondeor on Thursday and passed on this morning,” read the Safa statement.

Safa president Danny Jordaan described Olive’s death as not a huge blow for the country, but for the continent and the world at large.

“We are gutted as the Association. Here was a young man, taken away at the prime of his career. Shaun was among the rising young officials and his passing on is a huge blow to the country, the continent and world,” said Jordaan.

Chairperson of the Safa Referees Committee, Natasha Tsichlas said she could still not believe Shaun was no more.

“We extend our most sincere condolences to Shaun’s family, his fiancé, friends and the refereeing family as we come to terms with his tragic passing. We pray that they will be comforted and experience deep peace today, and the days hereafter.

“Shaun’s bubbly presence and amiable character will be sorely missed among us. He showed so much promise and was at the cusp of a flourishing career,” added Tsichlas.

Meanwhile, the Premier Soccer League has also paid tribute to Olive.

“The Premier Soccer League is saddened by the passing of 2019/20 PSL assistant referee of the season, Shaun Olive.

“The league sends heartfelt condolences to the Olive family, South African Football Association (SAFA) and the football fraternity at large.

“The PSL will observe a moment of silence in honour of Shaun Olive ahead of this weekend’s Nedbank Cup, DStv Premiership, Diski Challenge and GladAfrica Championship fixtures.

“May his soul repose peacefull,” read the League statement.

Phakaaathi sends our sincere condolences to the Olive family, friends and colleagues at this difficult time.

May Shaun Olive’s soul rest in peace.