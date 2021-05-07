Kerr wants TTM players to replicate performance against Chiefs in the Cup final

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Tshakuma Tsha Madzivhandila head coach Dylan Kerr has asked his players to play the way they did in their victory over Kaizer Chiefs when they meet up with Chippa United in the final of the Nedbank Cup at the Free State Stadium on Saturday.

TTM go into the match after a morale boosting 2-1 win over Amakhosi in a midweek DStv Premiership clash.

Kerr, admits that league games are different to cup games, but says his charges are eager to lift the cup against Vladislav Heric’s Chilli Boys and there is excitement all round at the club leading to the game and there is a clean bill of health in his squad.

“I hope that we can replicate or surpass our performance against Chiefs in the cup final. I told the players that it is about winning the trophy and not financial gain. It is a cup final, so league form goes out the window. The players are excited and want to impress. This week we have had training sessions with no injures, which is almost unheard of. It is an important game for the club and players, it could be the one and only chance for these players to reach a cup final. Our opponents have got a couple of good results behind them and have a new coach (Heric),” said the TTM mentor.

“We have the disadvantage of one day’s fewer training because we played on Tuesday. But we have put in a good performance, which was very successful.”

The TTM coach wants to make history with the club by becoming the first Limpopo club to lift the Nedbank trophy.

“We must look forward to the game and create history. I think this is the first time the Nedbank Cup would have been won by a team in the Limpopo province.”