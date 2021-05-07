It was important to get a win over Leopards, says Pirates defender Jooste

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

After a sterling performance that helped Orlando Pirates secure a 3-0 victory over Black Leopards in a DStv Premiership clash at the Orlando Stadium on Thursday, defender Wayde Jooste says they knew that coming up against Leopards was going to be tough.

The 29-year-old Port Elizabeth born defender pulled out a man-of-the-match performance with his runs on the right side of the Bucs attack which ultimately saw Bucs get the opening goal of the match after his cross was slotted into the back of the net by Tshegofatso Mabasa, who scored a brace on the day.

“It was a very tough game, you know when you’re playing these teams that are facing relegation it’s tough to get points against them. Because we know they are going to come here with the aim of at least trying to get a point, so we had to work hard. Together as a team we spoke to each other before the game and during half-time as well and it paid off at the end,” said the right-back.

“Tshego and I always communicate at training. We always speak and he will tell me, look, when you get the ball you know where to find me. Sometimes I don’t even have to look up, I just know that he is going to be there in a good area.”

The former Bloemfontein Celtic, Golden Arrows and the now dissolved Highlands Park player acknowledges that it was imperative for the club to get a win especially after a humiliating 3-0 loss to Mamelodi Sundowns prior to the Leopards clash.

The Buccaneers next host Cape Town based outfit Stellenbosch FC in their next league encounter and Jooste adds that they need to continue winning.

“It was important for us to bounce back, because we know the last result was not the best result. And we need to get the momentum going to get a few wins on the trot,” he concluded.

Bucs have five league games remaining after the win over Lidoda Duvha placed them in fourth place on the log standings with 42 points from 25 matches.