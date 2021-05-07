Sundowns could wrap league up in the next three games

Ntokozo Gumede

It is that time of the season where every coach sits with a calculator in hand trying to see how many points they need to either survive relegation, finish in the top-eight or win the league.

For Mamelodi Sundowns, maximum points in the next three games will guarantee them an unprecedented fourth league crown in as many years.

Sundowns have five DStv Premiership games left before the end of the season but the last two could be dead rubbers if they can collect nine points in the next three games as they’d have a tally of 63 points in the business end of the season.

Masandawana’s closest challengers to the throne are AmaZulu, who currently trail Downs by four points and if Usuthu win all of their remaining four games, they would accumulate 62 points, still not enough to win the title should the Brazilians win three of their remaining five games.

The first of Masandawana’s three games is a trip to Mbombela Stadium where they will take on rookies TS Galaxy, they will then face SuperSport United in a Tshwane derby before travelling to Bloemfontein to confront top-eight hopefuls Phunya Sele Sele.

Downs also have a game in hand over their rivals and co-head coach, Manqoba Mngqithi, wants to make sure they continue to stamp their authority and have noses in front in the title run-in.

“It was always important to play these games in hand and win them because it is very important for us to dominate the space to put pressure on the teams that are competing on us. It was never going to help to get a draw or a loss against Maritzburg,” said Mngqithi.

“We have had some hiccups because of the number of games that we had in a very short space of time and we ended up not being able to have full functionality but immediately when we got a bit of a breather towards our Pirates match, we knew that the team would be stronger and would be in a good space,” he added.