Five challenges for new Bafana boss Broos

It's a tough gig, with plenty of hurdles to overcome.

Hugo Broos is the latest man to take up the reins at Bafana Bafana. Phakaaathi takes a look at five immediate challenges facing the new head coach.

Get Safa to agree to some realistic targets

Hugo Broos arrives in the country next week to sit down with Safa CEO Tebogo Motlanthe and iron out the finer details of his contract. Mandates always come up in these circumstances, with Motlanthe already saying the new coach will be expected to qualify for the 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar. Safa president Danny Jordaan has admitted this is not realistic, however, and one hopes Broos stands his corner, in the sense that a development of a youthful squad should take priority over World Cup qualification. After all, can a side that can’t even make an expanded Africa Cup of Nations really be expected to get to a World Cup?

Find a good locally-based assistant coach

It is unlikely Broos has watched much of the Premier Soccer League, or is even overly familiar South Africa’s overseas-based players. Either way, the Belgian will surely need local help, and must make sure he gets someone who can help him settle in quickly to the job. That would ideally be someone with an in-depth knowledge of the PSL, and who has an excellent rapport with South African players. One of the Sundowns trio of Manqoba Mngqithi, Rulani Mokwena or Steve Komphela immediately spring to mind.

Start scouting players and speaking to PSL coaches

As much as an assistant can help Broos out, the man himself will have to travel the length and breadth of the country to scout the players he wants, and start up a rapport with coaches at all the DStv Premiership clubs and beyond. After all, no coach knows a player better than those in charge at their respective teams. Discussions over their character, their best positions and tactical adaptability will all be important. After all, international coaches have so little time with players that it is often better to simply play them in the role they are used to at club level.

Travel overseas to talk to stars

Broos will no doubt want to go overseas to take a look at some of the country’s brightest talents, Covid-19 travel restrictions permitting. And like in the PSL, it will be good for him to speak to the coaches of the likes of Luther Singh at Pacos De Ferreira, and Percy Tau at Brighton, as well as the players themselves. Broos may also seek to unearth some fine South African talent, that South Africa has not seen much of yet, especially if he is going to build a side focused on younger players. It would be great to see the likes of Leicester City’s Khanya Leshabela and Southampton’s Kgaogelo Chauke come to the fore under Broos’ watch.

Visit a Sangoma

Look, let’s face, it, coaching Bafana Bafana and success go together about as much as a steak and a white wine spritzer. So you need to try all avenues here Broos would. do worse than find a respected sangoma to give him and his team a blessing. Just make sure Safa pay him or her in full!