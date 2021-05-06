Safa part ways with Ntseki – again

Jonty Mark

"The South African Football Association (SAFA) together with coach Molefi Ntseki have officially agreed to part ways amicably, following the senior national team’s failure to qualify for the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon)," read a Safa statement.

A day after announcing Hugo Broos as the new Bafana Bafana coach, the South African Football Association on Thursday announced that they had found an amicable agreement with Molefi Ntseki for the two parties to go their separate ways.

At the end of March, Safa announced that they had sacked Ntseki as Bafana Bafana head coach, following his failure to qualify the team for next year’s Africa Cup of Nations finals in Cameroon.

However, Ntseki still had two years to run on his contract, and negotiations still had to take place, it seems, over the details of the split.

‘Ntseki, who was appointed as Bafana Bafana head coach back in August 2019 after playing an assistant role to previous coach Stuart Baxter for two years where they reached the quarterfinals of the 2019 Afcon, leaves the association after overseeing nine international matches. Under Ntseki’s watchful eye, Bafana Bafana won four, drew two and lost three of the nine international matches played.

“Prior to being the senior national team coach, the Free-State born coach enjoyed a good stint with South African junior national teams including guiding the SA U17 team (Amajimbos) to the 2015 Fifa World Cup in Chile. He also helped Amajimbos qualify for the 2015 U17 Afcon Tournament, where he finished as runners-up to Mali, thus earning a ticket to Chile. Ntseki was also the U23 assistant coach.

“SAFA would like thank Ntseki for his contribution to the association over the years.”