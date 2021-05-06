Black Leopards ready for ‘cup final’ against Orlando Pirates

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Leopards coach Lehlohonolo Seema has vowed that his charges will play their last games of the as Cup finals in their quest to escape relegation.

Josef Zinnbauer will be eager to see his Orlando Pirates charges bounce back to winning ways in the DStv Premiership when they lock horns with Black Leopards at the Orlando Stadium on Thursday.

The Buccaneers haven’t registered a win in their last two league fixtures, playing to a 1-1 draw with Swallows FC and more recently, losing 3-0 to Mamelodi Sundowns at home.

The Soweto giants are in fifth place on the log with 39 points after 24 games. A couple of weeks ago, Bucs were among league title challengers, but so far they trail leaders Downs by 12 points with six games remaining.

Zinnbauer’s team continues to be hit by injuries and he will be hoping some of his players like Thabamg Monare and Happy Jele are fit for the game.

Bucs come up against a Lidoda Duvha side, who are trying to fight their way out of the relegation zone. The Limpopo based outfit are sitting at the bottom of the standings with 18 points after 25 matches.

Leopards have collected four points in their previous two games, holding SuperSport United to a 1-1 draw at home before edging neighbours Tshakuma Tsha Madzivhandila 2-1 last weekend.

The Limpopo-based club will be looking to continue collecting points when they come up against and will be confident going into this tie having beat the Soweto giants 2-0 in the reverse fixture.

“All our remaining games are like a cup final now. We have five games left, meaning there are still 15 points to fight for, so we must now plan for each game as it comes,” said Seema.

“We don’t have a plan, we just need to take it one game at a time and play to win. That is all that we are targeting. We haven’t moved on the log. But at least we are closing the gap, so, for us it is about one game at a time, nothing else.”