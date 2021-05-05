Mamelodi Sundowns beat Maritzburg United to regain control of title race

Ntokozo Gumede

The Brazilians beat the Team of Choice 2-0 at Loftus Versfeld to stamp their authority in the DStv Premiership.

Second-placed AmaZulu and head coach Benni McCarthy were hoping that their neighbours, Maritzburg United, would do them a favour by beating Mamelodi Sundowns on Wednesday, but the Brazilians proved too strong for Ernst Middendorp’s side.

The Brazilians beat the Team of Choice 2-0 at Loftus Versfeld to stamp their authority in the DStv Premiership.

The result against Maritzburg gives Masandawana some breathing space, opening a four-point gap over Usuthu and they still have the advantage of a game in hand.

Talisman Themba Zwane had to be substituted as early as the 12th minute when he picked up a knock and was replaced by youngster Promise Mkhuma, but Zwane’s injury is not a concerning one, given that he did not need a stretcher to be taken off the field – he walked off to the stands without a lot of visible discomfort.

Before Nascimento scored from the penalty spot in the 39th minute, Downs could have already gone two goals up when Peter Shalulile struck the woodwork twice within a short space of time.

The first was when he was played onside by a misdirected header by a Maritzburg defender and the alert forward beat goalkeeper Marcel Engelhardt but could only find the upright. The rebound fell to Mkhuma, who took a while too long before releasing his shot, allowing Engelhardt to position himself to stretch a foot for a corner-kick.

Aubrey Modiba stood over the set-piece and found Shalulile in the box, who connected with a header, directing his effort to the crossbar.

Downs continued to dominate proceedings and in the 38th minute, veteran defender Clayton Daniels could not deal with the pace of Gift Motupa and he held on to him before tripping him in the box, leaving referee Abongile Tom with no choice but to point to the spot and Nascimento expertly netted his second penalty of the season.

After much huffing and puffing in front of goal, Motupa eventually found his maiden goal in the colours of the Brazilians, scoring in the 72nd minute to make sure that Ernst Middendorp and his team return to KwaZulu-Natal empty-handed.