Hugo Broos confirmed as new Bafana boss

Jonty Mark

Broos was revealed as the new coach of Bafana on Wednesday following the sacking of Molefi Ntseki.

The 69 year-old, who won the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations with Cameroon in Gabon, will be tasked with attempting to lead the side to the 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar.

The qualifiers were scheduled to start in June, but an AFP report on Tuesday said the the Confederation of African Football were set to postpone the opening qualifiers to September.

This will at least give Broos more time to prepare the side for the road ahead, with a tough group containing Zimbabwe, Ghana and Ethiopia, and only the group winners making it to the final round of World Cup qualifying.

Broos did well to take a Cameroon without many star names to Afcon glory in 2017, beating Egypt in the final in Libreville. However, he has never before coached in South Africa and his only other continental experience was a brief stint with Algeria’s JS Kabylie.

It remains to be seen if he proves a good choice by the South African Football Association, who are also believed to have considered, Carlos Queiroz, Herve Renard, Benni McCarthy, Pitso Mosimane and Gavin Hunt for the position.