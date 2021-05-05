Is Thembinkosi Lorch’s absence at Orlando Pirates due to potential overseas move?

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

For weeks, the Buccaneers have stated that the Bafana Bafana winger is ready to get back on the field, but Lorch is still a noticeable absentee in Bucs match-day squads.

The absence of Orlando Pirates winger Thembinkosi Lorch at the club continues to raise questions, with the club continuously saying he is back to full training after suffering an injury back in February in the Buccaneers clash against SuperSport United.

Lorch has missed some important games for the club, including their 1-0 loss to Kaizer Chiefs and losing twice to Mamelodi Sundowns, 4-1 in the Nedbank Cup and 3-0 in a league game.

The forward has had a huge impact for Bucs in such high profile games in the past and the void left by the winger in Bucs attack was even noticed by Sundowns co-coach Manqoba Mngqithi.

“They have got some of their key players injured. Lorch was not here and you know what Lorch can do to us,” said Mngqithi during his post-match interview in their 3-0 win over Bucs.

However, the winger’s possible return to the field is still unknown, even by head coach Josef Zinnbauer.

“I think Lorch can start training sessions with the team, I hope so, I don’t know. Hopefully he is available for us in the next game or next games,” said Zinnbauer.

But, a Phakaaathi source has claimed that Lorch’s exclusion in the Bucs team is due to him submitting a transfer request, as reported by this website in March.

The winger is said to have attracted interests in Belgium and he is keen on forging a move to the country in Western Europe, but the club is not ready to let him go.

It remains to be seen whether Lorch might feature for Bucs in their last games of the season.

The Buccaneers next league game is against Black Leopards at the Orlando Stadium on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Zinnbauer also gave an injury update on captain Happy Jele, who has missed the club’s last five games in all competitions.

“I hope Happy Jele is also ready‚ but he can’t make the long ball and that is the problem. He feels the pain but he is also my club captain and we need the experience he has.”