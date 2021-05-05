Is Gavin Hunt running out of excuses at Kaizer Chiefs?

Jonty Mark

The Kaizer Chiefs coach's attempts to explain away poor results are becoming a little tiresome.

“It was another good performance.”

“I thought we deserved more.”

These are quotes from Kaizer Chiefs head coach Gavin Hunt, after their last two games in the DStv Premiership, a 2-2 draw against Bloemfontein Celtic (“another good performance”), followed by a 2-1 defeat at TTM (“I thought we deserved more.”)

Unfortunately for Hunt, explaining away poor results domestically has become an unwanted habit this season, as his Amakhosi side have won seven out of thirty games this season in the Premiership (26), the Nedbank Cup (1) and the MTN8 (3).

If it wasn’t for them reaching the Caf Champions League quarterfinals, it is safe to say Chiefs’ season would have been written off by now as an unmitigated disaster, and Hunt’s job would also surely be on the line.

The transfer ban – Chiefs have not been able to sign players ahead of and during this season – has given Hunt some leeway but even then he has a squad full of talent, and one it is fair to say he should have got more out of.

To be fair to Hunt, he is also frank about his side’s flaws – he did point at ‘inexcusable mistakes against TTM’, with Njabulo Blom’s rash first half tackles leading to a red card, and Siyabonga Ngezana’s last-gasp handball both avoidable to say the least, and hardly the coach’s fault tactically.

Yet sometimes it does feel like Hunt’s well-deserved reputation as coach who wins PSL trophies for fun, has got him off lightly when it comes to Chiefs’ performances. Amakhosi were only just inched out in a race for the title with Mamelodi Sundowns last season, but are now 22 points behind Masandawana, who have played two less games than Chiefs.

Amakkhosi, indeed, are just five points above 15th place and a relegation play-off spot, with four games left to play, though there are enough teams below them to make a descent that far highly unlikely.

There is talk that there are players within the Chiefs squad that are disillusioned by the fact that they already know they will not be at Naturena next season, with Chiefs set to make up for lost time with a squad overhaul.

Maybe that has contributed to under-par performances, and Hunt keeps making very vague references to certain off-the-field issues. Chiefs have shown they can raise their game at times, with wins over Orlando Pirates, Sundowns and Wydad Casablanca suggesting it is foolish to completely write them off in the Champions League.

They have to be rank outsiders, however, and a greater likelihood is that Chiefs will go another season without silverware. Hunt, meanwhile, should be given a chance next season to build a side in his own image. However, he also needs to start producing results, or the excuses will start to wear very thin.