Cosmos boss Jomo Sono cries cruelty of the game after JDR loss

Sibongiseni Gumbi

Jomo Cosmos’ chances at winning promotion this season are now almost non-existent after their 2-1 defeat at JDR Stars on Tuesday.

“Football is a cruel sport, we gave them the goals,” said Cosmos boss, Jomo Sono afterwards. “The keeper gave them the ball for the first one, and the second was an own goal. We also missed a penalty, but I think in the second half it was one way traffic with us attacking them all the way.

“But that is why football is the No.1 sport, it is unpredictable. We didn’t expect them to be able to score two goals against us,” added Sono.

“We got the goal late in the game, I think if we had got it earlier we would have equalised.”

Ezenkosi are in eighth position in the GladAfrica Championship, nine points behind log leaders Richards Bay with three games left. They could still get to at least the playoffs but that would also need a miracle of religious proportions.

JDR’s win brought them back into contention for promotion as they sit in fourth place, five points behind the Natal Rich Boyz. Their owner/coach, Nditsheni Nemasisi felt relieved after the win.

“It feels to win again after four games with no goals and no wins. The boys worked very hard today against a very competitive Jomo Cosmos. They were coming at us, it was a tough match. But I am happy with the win,” he said.

Richards Bay meanwhile have a chance of stretching their lead at the top to four points should they get a win against fellow title chasers, TS Sporting on Wednesday afternoon.

Simo Dladla’s side kept their top position after Royal AM wet held to a 1-1 draw by lowly Cape Town Spurs on Tuesday. They will however have to be at their best against Abantu Bemthetho who will fancy their chances of winning automatic promotion.