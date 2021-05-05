Is it all Hu-go for Bafana’s new head coach?

Jonty Mark

Hugo Broos won the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations with Cameroon, and is a free agent.

The South African Football Association are set to name a new Bafana Bafana head coach on Wednesday, with Hugo Broos looking likely to be the man who gets the job of guiding South Africa to the 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar.

ALSO READ: Hugo Broos leads race to be named new Bafana coach

Safa seem to have been through a host of coaching candidates in their search for a new man, following the sacking of Molefi Ntseki after he failed to qualify the team for next year’s Africa Cup of Nations.

As reported by Phakaaathi last week, Broos, who guided Cameroon to victory at the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations, emerged as the leading candidate, after Safa failed to convince Carlos Queiroz to take the job for a second spell.

Queiroz was one of five candidates initially presented by the Safa technical committee assigned to find a coach, to the Safa National Executive Committee, along with Herve Renard, Benni McCarthy, Pitso Mosimane, and Gavin Hunt.

Phakaaathi was told that Broos’ name was discussed, but he was not on the initial list present to the NEC. However, the Belgian 69 year-old now seems the most likely man to take over, with reports suggesting that attempts to get AmaZulu’s Benni McCarthy stalled during contract negotiations.

AmaZulu were also believed to be set to demand a big payout from Safa to get McCarthy out of his contract, while Broos is a free agent, though that also been reported interest in his service from the DR Congo national team.

Cameroon’s triumph at the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations came as a surprise, as Broos led a team without many star names to a 2-1 victory over Egypt in the final.

He was, however, sacked by Cameroon in December of the same year, after failing to qualify the team for the 2018 Fifa World Cup in Russia, as they finished third in their group, some six points behind Nigeria.