‘We made inexcusable mistakes again,’ says Kaizer Chiefs’ Gavin Hunt after another loss

Sibongiseni Gumbi

“It’s very difficult to explain, I don’t know… it’s actually mind boggling but I felt we deserved a little bit more," said Hunt.

An unnecessary send-off of Njabulo Blom who committed needless fouls, an unlucky handball inside their own half were enough to leave Kaizer Chiefs coach, Gavin Hunt confused after it all led their 2-1 loss to Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila on Tuesday.

ALSO READ: 10-man Chiefs pay the penalty as Mnyamane grabs last minute winner for TTM

Amakhosi were dealt a heavy blow when Blom was sent off five minutes to the break, which set Vhadau Vha Damani up as it gave them had a extra man advantage for the next 50 minutes of the match at Peter Mokaba Stadium, in Polokwane.

“It’s very difficult to explain, I don’t know… it’s actually mind boggling but I felt we deserved a little bit more. But uhm, we made mistakes and it’s inexcusable to make mistakes like that… we just battle on,” said Hunt afterwards.

On the penalty, which was conceded right at the death, and Thabo Mnyamane’s spot kick being the last action of the match, Hunt was left with a bitter taste.

Mnyamane converted the spot kick to make it 2-1 to the home side, sending Amakhosi back to Naturena empty handed.

“Same player (for the conceded penalty). It certainly gets your backs against the wall, it doesn’t help at all, but ja, it is what it is.

“Now with four games left, we certainly have to win all four and take it from there. It was an even game until that red card, and then the defending…”

Amakhosi will next be in action on Tuesday when they host Soweto neighbours, Swallows FC, and Hunt was at least happy with the little break they will get before then.

“This is the longest break we will have now with the seven days, so we will have a few days (of rest) after what we’ve been through since December. We will try and regroup and then go again.”