Eric Tinkler set to return to Cape Town City?

Tinkler and City are said to began talks over the possibility of the former Bafana Bafana midfielder's return to the club.

Jan Olde Riekerink’s ‘administrative leave’ at Cape Town City has raised rumours of the possible return of former coach Eric Tinkler at the Mother City based outfit.

Riekerink has had it tough at Cape City, particularly lately, with results not forthcoming. In their last 26 games in the DStv Premiership, the team has only managed to record nine wins, nine draws and eight losses, which puts them in position seven on the log with 36 points.

His sudden leave, however, comes a couple of days after the team lost 1-0 to TS Galaxy and before that, they suffered a heavy 5-1 defeat in the hands of AmaZulu FC at home.

The Dutch coach took charge of the club back in 2019 after the team parted ways with Benni McCarthy, who is now at the helm of AmaZulu.

“The club can confirm that it has placed coach Jan Olde Riekerink on administrative leave, with immediate effect. Club assistant coach Diogo Peral will take charge of the team until further notice,” the confirmed in a statement on the club’s official Twitter account on Monday.

More into the news, this publication has reported that Tinkler is rumoured to be currently in Cape Town. The former Bafana midfielder coached Cape City between the year 2016 and 2017 in its first years after owner John Comitis bought the status of Mpumalanga Black Aces and relocated the team to Cape Town.

The former Bafana Bafana midfielder won the Telkom Knockout with the team before leaving to join SuperSport United in June.

Tinkler, who turns 50-years old in June has also had a spell with Chippa United and more recently with Maritzburg United FC, parting ways with the club last year in November.

But it was at Orlando Pirates where the Roodeport born former player and now coach cut his teeth as a head coach in top flight football.

He led the Buccaneers from 2013 until 2016.