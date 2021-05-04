Who’s fooling who? Safa’s running around like a dog chasing its own tail

Sibongiseni Gumbi

They keep throwing statements at us, thinking that our memory is as limited as their abilities to run the association properly.

We have been kept busy. We’ve been speculating, phoning contacts to try and find out, and it seems Safa are enjoying the attention they are getting.

They say they have a new Bafana Bafana coach coming, being delayed by travel restrictions. The next week they say they’ve finally finalised everything and the coach will be announced soon.

Then they deny having said that. And, on the other side you have their president going on national radio and making excuses for a coach who was fired for not getting the desired results.

Yes, Danny Jordaan did say in an interview with SAfm that Molefi Ntseki couldn’t win against Sudan because he didn’t have all his players available.

Still Ntseki was fired. But on Tuesday we wake up to news that Ntseki wasn’t really fired, but just demoted, promoted, depending on which position he assumes next. He was offered a chance to go back to being an assistant coach, or go up and be a Technical Advisor.

You don’t understand? That’s the point of this. To show you just how much sense all these statements from Safa make.

What is clear however is that the chances for Bafana Bafana to make it to the World Cup are almost zero. And that happens while Safa amuse themselves by treating us like lazy dogs who just need something to chew and forget their primary role as watchdogs of the game in this country.

But the while, it is in fact Safa who are acting like a dog that spends an entire day chasing its own tail, and thinking it is being productive.