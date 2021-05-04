Kaizer Chiefs’ defensive problems pile up ahead of TTM test

Jonty Mark

Bruce Bvuma is set to start in goal for Amakhosi.

Kaizer Chiefs are set to be without either of their first-choice goalkeepers, and key members of their defensive set-up, as they take on Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila at the Peter Mokaba Stadium on Tuesday.

The club confirmed on Monday evening that Itumeleng Khune had still not recovered from a shoulder problem, while Daniel Akpeyi was forced off at half time with concussion in Amakhosi’s 2-2 draw with Bloemfontein Celtic on Saturday.

Central defender Erick Mathoho is also out for 7-10 days with an ankle ligament injury, while Daniel Cardoso is suspended after picking up his fourth yellow card of the season against Celtic.

Player Updates Khune – shoulder injury, still hasn’t recovered

Akpeyi – light concussion

Mathoho – ankle ligament, out 7-10 days

Lesako – knee ligament, out 2-3 weeks

Billiat – starting to run Cardoso – suspended Mashiane & Ngcobo – passed late fitness tests#Amakhosi4Life pic.twitter.com/4MJNxv2ozX — Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) May 3, 2021

Bruce Bvuma, who replaced Akpeyi at half time on Saturday, is likely to play in goal against TTM, in what would be just his second appearance of the season in all competitions.

Ramahlwe Mphahlele could well start in the centre of defence in the absence of Mathoho and Cardoso. In better news for Chiefs, youngsters Happy Mashiane and Nkosingiphile Ndlovu have recovered in time to take on TTM.

Chiefs badly need to win as many of their last five league games as possible to stand a chance of qualifying for next season’s MTN8.