Cape Town City place coach Riekerink on ‘administrative’ leave

Khaya Ndubane

In a short statement, City said club assistant coach Diogo Peral will take charge of the team until further notice.

Cape Town City have announced that they have placed their head coach Jan Olde Riekerink on leave.

This comes after the Citizens suffered a 1-0 loss to TS Galaxy last Saturday. Prior to that loss, City lost 5-1 at home against high-flying AmaZulu last Wednesday.

“The club can confirm that it has placed coach Jan Olde Riekerink on administrative leave, with immediate effect. Club assistant coach Diogo Peral will take charge of the team until further notice,” City confirmed in a statement on the club’s official Twitter account.

City are currently in seventh place on the DStv Premiership log after collecting 38 points in 26 matches, winning nine losing eight and drawing nine.

They trail log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns by 13 points and they lead ninth-placed Kaizer Chiefs by nine points with four games to go before the end of the 2020/21 DStv Premiership.

Word coming from Cape Town is that City are looking to sack Riekerink and replace him with former club coach Eric Tinkle, who is rumoured to be currently in the Mother City.