3 May 2021
Orlando Pirates fans call for Zinnbauer sacking after Sundowns loss

‘Zinnbauer must go.’ This was the call from Orlando Pirates fans after their side lost 3-0 to Mamelodi Sundowns in a DStv Premiership match at Orlando Stadium on Sunday.

Goals from Ricardo Nascimento, Peter Shalulile and Lyle Lakay handed the Brazilians a 3-0 victory over the Soweto giants.

This was the Buccaneers third loss against the Brazilians this season, having lost 1-0 in the first round of the league campaign and before suffering a 4-1 humiliating defeat at the hand of Sundowns in the quarterfinals of the Nedbank Cup.

Following Sunday’s defeat, some Pirates fans took to Twitter to voice their displeasures against the German mentor, with some calling for his immediate sacking.