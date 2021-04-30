Orlando Pirates to face Raja Casablanca in Confed Cup quarter-finals

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

The Buccaneers, who finished second in Group A go up against Casablanca, who topped Grouped D.

Josef Zinnbauer’s Orlando Pirates will go up against Moroccan outfit Raja Casablanca in the quarter-finals of the Confederation Cup following a draw on Friday afternoon.

The North African club won all of their six group games, while scoring a massive 13 goals without conceding a single goal.

Pirates, meanwhile, lost only one match in the competition after they were edged 1-0 by Nigerian outfit Enyimba in the last group stages game.

The Buccaneers ended the group phase with nine points.

The Moroccan outfit are one of the strong teams in the competition with a rich history in continental football.

Casablanca has won the Caf Confederation Cup once, while they have claimed the Caf Champions League three times.

The Green Eagles or Raja of the World as they are affectionately known, also have two Caf Super League trophies under their belt.

Looking at the rest of the quarter-finals draw, Enyimba will lock horns with Pyramids FC of Egypt. Cotton Sport from Cameroon will battle it out with ASC Jaraaf from Senegal.

Tunisian club CS Faxien will face off with Algerians JS Kabylie in the other last eight fixture.

The Buccaneers will host the North Africans for the first leg of the knock-out stages on 16 May 2021 at the Orlando Stadium, with the return leg expected to be played on 23 May 2021.

Zinnbauer, who has been having injury problems in his squad, particularly goalkeepers will be hoping all his players are back to full fitness by the knockout stages begin.

The Soweto giants were forced to play their game against Enyimba without a reserve goalkeeper with both Richard Ofori and Siyabonga Mpontshane nursing injuries.