It’s a bad season, but we’ve had our moments, says Kaizer Chiefs’ Ngcobo

Doing well in the Caf Champions League is something big and probably the only thing Kaizer Chiefs got right this season.

This is why 20-year-old midfielder, Nkosingiphile Ngcobo believes there are positives they can build on from this season.

“It hasn’t been a great season for us but I think there are some positives that we can build on. We now have to keep our heads and try to finish in a better position,” said Ngcobo.

The youngster was notable absentee on Sunday when Amakhosi caused an upset in Pretoria by beating Mamelodi Sundowns.

“I missed the game against Mamelodi Sundowns but I think we did well as a team, we played with confidence. We applied the plan correctly and we managed to get the three points.

“I came back in our game against Chippa United, but things didn’t go our way – we lost the game. But we should have scored a few goals in the first 30 minutes, but we didn’t.

“So now we just have to focus on our next game which is against Bloemfontein Celtic. It won’t be easy, but we are prepared and we are going to make sure that we go there and get maximum points.”

Amakhosi play Phunya Sele-Sele at Dr Patrick Molemela Stadium on Saturday at 3pm.