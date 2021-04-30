Have Kaizer Chiefs adopted Baroka tendencies?

Sibongiseni Gumbi

Blowing hot and cold is how some have described Kaizer Chiefs’ season so far with the Naturena side failing to get any momentum going.

Amakhosi show hunger and grit one day, and the next they are bullied into submission.

But the most worrying factor is that Amakhosi seem to have adopted a ‘small team mentality’. They put up a big fight and tip the scales against the bigger and stronger opposition and cower against the less fancied side.

This has been a pattern of late. It started when they turned up and fought Pirates and came out victorious in game many expected them to lose. And no one would have been too upset had they lost that one.

They complemented that with another big win against Wydad Casablanca in the Caf Champions League, and many thought they’d turned the corner. But soon after they drew 2-2 against Stellenbosch at home.

They went on a slump, drawing with Horoya away in what was an important result that ferried them to the quarter finals of the Champions League. But in the next game they lost to Cape Town City at home.

And along came Mamelodi Sundowns away and the thing that many people must have thought was how many goals would Masandawana put past them. But a different Chiefs turned up and turned the tables so badly Manqoba Mngqithi was close to tears after the match.

Then it was the struggling, and relegation threatened Chippa United. And guess what? Amakhosi adopted the style that has long been used by the likes of Chippa and more especially Baroka who become another team when they come up against the bigger and stronger opposition. But struggle against those considered equal.