‘It’s a very simple answer’: Gavin Hunt responds to another Kaizer Chiefs loss

Gavin Hunt was evasive again with his answers after Kaizer Chiefs were beaten by Chippa United in a DStv Premiership match on Wednesday evening. Chippa won the match which Amakhosi had dominated 1-0.

The loss came at the back of an impressive win over Mamelodi Sundowns last weekend and Hunt was asked why his team can’t be consistent. But in answering, Hunt said so much without saying anything.

He again suggested that there are behind the scenes incidents that he is not permitted to speak about publicly.

“It’s a very simple answer which I can’t say. But it’s a very simple answer,” said the 53-year-old mentor. “I’ve been in football for too long. If you understand, you’ll know what I am saying,” he added.

It was not the first time that Hunt spoke in codes, leaving the public to their own interpretations. Since the beginning of the season he has always consistently said there are things and issues that he can’t speak about.

On the game itself, Hunt rued the missed opportunities and how they couldn’t make it count despite having most of the ball around the Chilli Boys’ box. In the first 30 minutes of the match, it was one way traffic and Chiefs made numerous box entries but just couldn’t get the right balls to bypass the Chippa defence.

“They fought and battled. But we had the ball so much around the box. We have to make the (right) pass. The final ball has to be better, and it wasn’t. But when you have to talk about inconsistency, there’s only one answer – which is very simple.”

Amakhosi will be back on the field on Saturday when they visit Bloemfontein Celtic at Dr Petrus Molemela Stadium on Saturday afternoon. Like Chiefs, Celtic have also not been consistent this season and will look to get back to winning ways. They suffered a shock defeat to Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila on Wednesday.

Chiefs will meanwhile know who their opponent in the Caf Champions League are on Friday when the draw is done in Cairo.

Amakhosi will meet one between Sundowns, Simba SC of Tanzania and Esperance of Tunisia.

The rules of the competition stipulate that teams cannot play the team they were with in the same group, which rules out Wydad Casablanca.