It’s back to square one for Kaizer Chiefs after Chippa United loss

It looks like Kaizer Chiefs take one step forward, and then two backwards this season as they lost again on Wednesday afternoon, just two days after scoring a big win against reigning DStv Premiership champions, Mamelodi Sundowns.

Amakhosi will however have themselves to blame for the 1-0 loss to Chippa United, suffered at their own backyard at FNB Stadium.

Chiefs camped around the Chilli Boys box for the first 30 minutes, creating one chance after the other but couldn’t find the right ball. But also, Ismail Watenga was in element in goal for the Eastern Cape side, dealing with each threat accordingly.

Towards the end of he half, Chippa also found some rhythm and started pushing forward and threatening Itumeleng Khune’s goals and forcing him into some saves.

Chippa came back for the second half looking a lot better in terms of organisation and attacking play, giving as much as they took. Chiefs were however still also making some good runs forward but just couldn’t get the final ball right.

Like in the 53rd minute for an example where experienced campaigner, Bernard Parker got a free header inside the Chippa box from a corner, but absentmindedly sent his effort wide.

Amakhosi were however unlucky early in the second half when their appeals for a penalty were ignored by the referee although Sandile Mthethwa clearly pulled down Lebogang Manyama inside the box.

With just less that five minutes to the end, things took a wrong turn for Amakhosi. Mulomowandau Mathoho, with Eva Nga on his back, tried to play the ball back to Khune but the striker got to it first and looped it over and advancing Khune to give the visitors the lead.

Nga was however injured after colliding with Khune as he scores the goal, and had to be stretched off. Chippa survived some nervy moments towards the end, with Frederic Nsabiyumva clearing off the line in the 90th minute.

The win may do so much in terms of lifting the spirits and reigniting hope of surviving relegation for Chippa, but it didn’t do much to change their position on the standings.

This because Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila also surprised Bloemfontein Celtic with a 1-0 beating at Dr Petrus Malemela Stadium at the same time. The Chilli Boys remain 15th but now have a six-point cushion ahead of bottom placed Black Leopards. They are one point behind Tshakhuma.