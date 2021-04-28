We are a bunch of winners, says Swallows coach Truter

Sibongiseni Gumbi

The good start to the season that Swallows FC had seems to have inspired their unassuming coach, Brandon Truter to dreaming big. But the hinges came off and the team started slipping down the standings and currently third on the standings.

But Truter believes they can still make the top three finish and get to compete in continental competitions next season. Speaking after Tuesday’s 1-1 draw against SuperSport United, the Birds mentor said their trend was worrying.

“I am not happy overall with how things are going at the moment. Yes, it is our first season and we are safe from relegation, but I feel if we can win at least two of the remaining games we can make the Caf positions,” said Truter.

“We are a bunch of winners, the players know this, the management and technical team know we want to win. We score first, and that happened in a number of games now…

“I can’t say it’s the organisation, it goes down to quality I think because one moment we are organised and the next it’s one lapse in concentration and we concede. But that has been the league, it happens.

“As the technical team we are training, we are giving the instruction trying to build the organisation, but we still get caught out. If you look at the players out on the park, we should be managing it better.

“But a cross comes in from the left, and we have internationals on that side, and we should have done better with closing it down. The maturity on the field?

“We have that with Musa Nyatama, Cheeseboy (Lebogang Mokoena) and Vuyo Mere, so we should be managing it better. But we go to sleep and you get punished at this level,” added Truter.