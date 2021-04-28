Chippa will only ‘disrespect’ Chiefs when they have the ball, says Watenga

Sibongiseni Gumbi

The result Chippa United get when they meet Kaizer Chiefs in a DStv Premiership at FNB Stadium on Wednesday afternoon could just determine whether the Eastern Cape side survives relegation or not.

The Chilli Boys are precariously nestled in 15th position with just 18 points after 24 games.

If they win against Chiefs, they can jump above Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila. But that’s of course dependent on how Vhadau Vha Damani fare against Bloemfontein Celtic on the same afternoon.

Beating Chiefs will also be a great motivator for Siyabulela Gwambi’s side, a much needed jolt.

Chippa keeper, Ismail Watenga has expressed that the mood is high at the club after they went toe to toe with high-flying Golden Arrows at the weekend and banked a point.

“The mood is high in camp and we are motivated after the draw against Arrows who are one of the big teams this season. They are a strong and well structured side, so it was motivating to us (to hold them to a draw), and it will help us going into our game against Kaizer Chiefs,” said the 25-year-old from Mbale in Uganda.

“Chiefs are a big team, a strong team. We respect them, but we are not scared… we don’t fear them. We will respect them when they have the ball, but when we have the ball we shall play them like any other team.

“Winning the Chiefs game is so important because we are not in a safe position and getting three points is so important to us. We need to survive relegation.

“Keeping a clean sheet is important to me as an individual and for the team, it gives us confidence so that we can keep fighting,” said Watenga.