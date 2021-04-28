Home and away stats favour both Pirates and Enyimba ahead of Caf clash

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

The sides are set to meet in a do-or-die Caf Confederation Cup group stage game at Enyimba International Stadium tonight.

As Orlando Pirates prepare to take on Enyimba in the decisive last Caf Confederation Cup group stages game at Enyimba International Stadium on Wednesday, the two teams have quite a good record playing away and home respectively.

ALSO READ: Pirates ready for do-or-die Enyimba clash

The Buccaneers have managed to grind for a result while playing away from home.

Two of their matches out of the country have ended in goalless stalemates. It all started with ES Setif of Algeria, with the tie being played at a neutral venue in Accra, Ghana.

The last away fixture for Josef Zinnbauer’s charges saw them once again walking away with a point in Libya against Al-Ahly Benghazi.

Whereas Enyimba have made their home turf a nowhere-go area with two wins so far in the group stages.

The Nigerians edged Benghazi 2-1 in the opening game of the group phase, and went on to register a victory against Setif with the same score-line in their second game at home.

Overall though, Bucs have a better record than their hosts. The Soweto giants are yet to lose a match in the group games, recording two wins and three draws. These results have placed them on top of the standings in Group A with nine points from five games.

As for Enyimba, the Nigerians have won two games, while losing three games. They are third in the standings with six points.

These two teams have scored five goals in as many matches, but, Bucs have only conceded one goal, as for Enyimba, they have let in eight goals.

Looking at the other teams in the group, Benghazi are in second place having collected seven points, while are at the bottom with five.

Going into this game, however, it’s the Buccaneers who have the better chance of qualifying for the quarterfinals, with the draw also enough to see them advancing to the next stage and having to wait and see which team will join them from the end result of the clash between Benghazi and Setif.