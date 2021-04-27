AmaZulu defender’s agent spotted in Naturena

Mgosi Squad

“He was there but I can’t say if it was on Mabiliso or another player,” said a source close to the Naturena camp.

The agent who among others represents AmaZulu’s young defender, Sibusiso Mabiliso was spotted in Naturena last week where he had a meeting with bosses, and they came out all smiles and shaking hands.

It is however not clear if he had been there on Mabiliso’s agenda or on another player. But with Amakhosi set to release all their left backs in the current squad at the end of the season, Mabiliso could

easily be among the targeted replacements.

Amakhosi are believed to already have Sifiso Hlanti lined up for the position, with Siphosakhe Ntiya Ntiya, Yagan Sasman and Philani Zulu’s time at Naturena said to be nearing an end.

dislodge him.