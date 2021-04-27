Hunt calls for Zuma to improve his work rate at Kaizer Chiefs

It is not that Gavin Hunt is not impressed with Dumisani Zuma, who was the hero in their 2-1 winner over Mamelodi Sundowns as his speedy runs down the flanks proved too much for the Chloorkop side’s defenders.

Hunt however feels Zuma still has a monkey he needs to get off his back before he can make the team regularly and perhaps start the games, and not be used as an impact player all the time.

“How many coaches have had Zuma here? Quite a few,” said Hunt after Sunday’s game where Zuma came off the bench just before half time and almost scored with his first touch having replaced an injured Khama Billiat.

He made up for that miss later on when he bolted through the Masandawana defence, and latched on to a Njabulo Blom through pass to give Amakhosi the lead and a goal that was eventually the winner.

“He’s got the ability, it’s just the other part of the game. If he gets better at that then he plays – and that’s without the ball. He’s got to be better without the ball and he did that today.

“And you could see a resurgence in him with the goal. That’s what we need to get out of this team, to be good without the ball and work hard, then your creative players will come in,” insisted Hunt.

But with his off-the-field troubles said to have ceased, Zuma could again be the man Amakhosi look up to as they try for a decent finish in the DStv Premiership, where they are currently eighth.

They could improve their standing should they manage to keep their momentum going and beat Chippa United in a league game at FNB Stadium on Wednesday afternoon.

The Naturena-based side will, however, have to be at their best, with the Chilli Boys looking a better side under Vladislav Heric and a big scalp could be what they need to turn things around. Chippa drew 1-1 with Golden Arrows in their last outing, but based on the performances on the day could have easily collected the three points.