Mngqithi believes Chiefs defeat could be blessing in disguise

Jonty Mark

'In as much as I don't like to lose, it may be we needed something to ignite a bit of fire in us,' said the Sundowns co-head coach.

Mamelodi Sundowns co-head coach Manqoba Mngqithi believes the loss to Kaizer Chiefs could be the wake-up call his side needed, as they prepare for the rest of their DStv Premiership title challenge.

Despite the defeat, Sundowns remain three points clear of second-placed AmaZulu at the top of the table, with two games in hand on Usuthu and third-placed Golden Arrows, who Masandawana face on Wednesday at Loftus Stadium.

“In as much as I don’t like to lose, it may be we needed something to ignite a bit of fire in us,” said Mngqithi after the 2-1 defeat by Amakhosi on Sunday, though he was dismissive of Chiefs’ worthiness in taking the three points.

It was Sundowns’ first defeat in 22 Premiership games this season.

“I don’t think this is a game we should have lost. We have faced stiffer competition before, at least if we had lost to them we would say it was against people who gave us a good run for our money.”

Mngqithi expects a tough game against his former side on Wednesday, with Arrows doing exceptionally well this season under Mandla Ncikazi. Ncikazi’s side have only lost two out 24 league matches themselves in the campaign.

“It will be a tough one against Golden Arrows, but all matches are tough at this stage of the season,” added Mngqithi.

“I think it will help us that we lost, at least now we have a point of reference when we don’t do what we are supposed to do.”

Mngqithi is set to be without star striker Peter Shalulile for the game against Arrows, but revealed the striker only had a Grade 1 ankle strain and is hopeful he will have recovered in time for Sunday’s meeting with Orlando Pirates.