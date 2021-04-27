It’s all about and for the team, says Chiefs’ Zulu

Sibongiseni Gumbi

“Winning that game against Sundowns was a big morale booster for us as players because going into the game," said the Amakhosi player.

Philani Zulu says he gives his best effort at all times when given a chance to play because no matter how little, or big the contribution a player makes, it affects the entire team and result in the end.

ALSO READ: How Hunt sweet-talked Kaizer Chiefs into Sundowns comeback

The 28-year-old has not been a regular under Gavin Hunt and although he is never an astounding performer, he always does his job diligently – whether he is assigned to the left back or on the wing.

“It is nice when I get a chance to play, and I try to use it to the best of my ability, not just for myself but for the team because how I play reflects on the entire team. We help each other along the way and it helps a lot,” said Zulu on Monday.

Zulu gave a satisfactory performance again last weekend in a surprise win over Mamelodi Sundowns, and he says the result has brought back belief in the team.

“Winning that game against Sundowns was a big morale booster for us as players because going into the game, no one was giving us a chance against them. It shows that we have a chance and the willpower to work hard to get a win.

“It has really boosted our confidence, so much so that we don’t want to go back. We’ve tasted the feeling of winning an important game, and it so happens that all our upcoming games are important, we will take them in the same manner.

“There are no easy games at this stage. We will take the positives from this game and sharpen up going forward, we will also learn from the mistakes and work on cutting them out. But it’s not a game we will dwell too much on because it’s in the past now, all we can do now is shift the focus to the next one, and start afresh and work as hard as we did in the last one.”

Amakhosi have a tricky fixture against Chippa United at FNB Stadium on Wednesday, but Zulu believes if they put in the same hard work they did last weekend, he doesn’t see any reason why they wouldn’t get a result again.

“The only way we can keep the momentum is to put it as much work as we did last weekend. We have to put all our effort into it, it’s not an easy game at all.”